You may notice fewer stray cats in your neighborhood by the end of September.
The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County is accelerating efforts to spay or neuter free-roaming cats in the area.
Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release (TNVR) is a humane approach to managing feral cats in the community.
The first clinic was held on Saturday and 71 cats were sterilized and returned to their natural environment where they were trapped.
AWL staff and volunteers began the trapping on Friday and brought 40 cats to the shelter by Friday evening.
The organization will be holding these scheduled clinics to provide these services free of charge to Charlotte County residents through a grant from Florida Animal Friends. COVID-19 caused the program to pause surgeries and now AWL is ramping the clinic back up at an accelerated pace.
“These surgeons who volunteer their time are specialized and they do quality work at a very fast pace,” said AWL Executive Director Karen Slomba. “Together, they can do more than 80 surgeries in one afternoon. The cats are also vaccinated during the process.”
The cats ears are tagged using a scalpel while they are in recovery so technicians know if a feral cat has already been spayed or neutered.
“We are able to provide this program due to a generous grant from Florida Animal Friends,” Slomba said. “However, funding is starting to run low, and we are looking for new funding sources so we are able to continue to provide this service.”
Charlotte County citizens are encouraged to call AWL for help with unsterilized free-roaming cats in their community. Traps are available to borrow and use if you see a feral cat that regularly roams your neighborhood.
Slomba said there are an estimated 30,000 free roaming cats in Charlotte County.
“Community Cats of Charlotte has persevered over the years to make a difference for the cats and the community, but the Animal Welfare League recognizes there is a need to do more to decrease the overpopulation,” she said. “Spaying and neutering cats reduces mating behaviors that can lead to injury and disease. Cats that are TNVR’ed are vaccinated making them less susceptible to infectious diseases.”
The following upcoming clinics are scheduled: Sept. 10, Sept. 12, Sept. 19, Sept. 26, Oct. 3 and Oct. 10.
Appointments are required. Contact Lisa Wagner at 941-625-6720, ext. 112, to schedule an appointment. You can also email tnvr@awlshelter.org.
“Our goal is to sterilize at least 500 feral cats during the month of September,” Slomba said.
For more information, visit www.awlshelter.org or call 941-625-6720.
