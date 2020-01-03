Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell announced his re-election campaign Friday afternoon.
Prummell filed as a Republican in the partisan race, and as of Jan. 3 is unopposed, according to the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections website.
Prummell has served as sheriff for the past seven years, and has been apart of CCSO for 27 years. During this time, he has "focused not only on keeping our community safe and arresting those who violate the law, but also developing partnerships with other community service providers such as Charlotte Behavior Health Care and CARE, to coordinate community resources to address the underlining cause of the problems our community is facing," Prummell wrote in his announcement.
"Under my leadership, Charlotte County continues to be one of the safest counties in the State of Florida," Prummell stated. "During this term, we have achieved a significant reduction in crime while still meeting the quality of life needs of our community."
Some initiatives he highlights in his announcement are implementing the mental health unit, drug recovery initiative, the domestic violence unit and intelligence-led policing principles.
Prummell was elected in 2012. Between 2017 and 2018, the rate of index crime decreased by 11%, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Between 2010 and 2018, the index crime rate has decreased by almost 50%, or from a rate of 2,746.7 in 2010 to 1,378.8 in 2018.
Sheriffs serve a four-year term, according to the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections. Other local offices up for election in 2020 include the clerk of the circuit court, property appraiser, supervisor of elections, tax collector, three county commissioners, and three school board members.
Incumbents for all aforementioned offices have filed, along with challengers Lou Spacco for the Supervisor of Elections position, Gary Fileman for Joseph Tiseo's County Commission seat and Joseph Williams for Kim Amontree's School Board seat.
Three city council seats are also up for election.
The primary election is Aug. 18, and the general election is Nov. 3.
Email: liz.hardaway@yoursun.com
