The Florida Commission on Ethics unanimously voted to scrap the investigation into Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell.
The complaint was submitted by Andrew Sheets in June. It alleged that Prummell misused his position of power to benefit his son-in-law, Deputy Peter DiPiazza, who was involved in a car crash while on duty.
The complaint was received by the state about a week after Sheets filed to run for Charlotte County Sheriff against Prummell, who has held the office for eight years now.
“...It can only be reasonably assumed that the complaint is politically motivated and intended to damage the Sheriff’s reputation prior to the election,” wrote Robert Wayne Evans, who serves as General Counsel for the Florida Sheriffs Association and represented Prummell in the investigation.
In July, Evans requested that the complaint be dismissed as legally insufficient. But it was not dismissed, and the Florida Commission on Ethics investigated the complaint.
The crash that spurred the ethics complaint happened on Feb. 2, 2020.
Prummell’s son-in-law, Deputy DiPiazza, rear-ended Deputy Richard Carley’s patrol vehicle at South McCall Road and Winchester Boulevard.
DiPiazza said he was momentarily distracted when he collided with a Marine Patrol truck stopped for a red light on Winchester, according to the incident report.
Neither deputy was injured. However, Carley’s vehicle had an estimated $2,000 to $3,000 damage and DiPiazza’s new SUV was totaled, with more than $10,000 in damage. DiPiazza did not receive a ticket for failing to stop at the traffic signal.
The CCSO Crash Review Board reviewed the crash, and on March 9, DiPiazza received a letter of reprimand for causing the “preventable” crash. He was also ordered to take remedial driving training at the CCSO training division. The letter stated that DiPiazza violated CCSO’s policy of “careless handling or unintentional abuse of equipment or vehicles resulting in loss or damage.”
In the complaint filed against the sheriff, Sheets alleged that DiPiazza was not properly disciplined because he is the sheriff’s son-in-law.
DiPiazza was hired at CCSO in 2017 and married Prummell’s daughter in 2019, according to the complaint.
Sheets said the sheriff vacated from his normal practices by not having an outside agency, like Florida Highway Patrol, investigate the crash. There was also no internal affairs investigation, Sheets noted.
However, Florida Highway Patrol only investigates crashes that lead to personal injury or death. Neither deputy involved in the crash was injured.
According to the investigation, proper procedures were followed.
Six members of the CCSO Crash Review Board were interviewed for the investigation, and they all stated that there was no influence or involvement by Sheriff Prummell related to the Crash Review Board’s finding or disciplinary recommendation.
Melody Hadley, the Advocate for the Florida Commission on Ethics, recommended no probable cause for the complaint.
On Friday, the commission voted unanimously that there were no grounds to believe Prummell misused his position to benefit his son-in-law.
“The hearing was an absolute joke,” Sheets wrote in an email to The Daily Sun. “Like I said for years, Charlotte County Sheriff is corrupt. They had the evidence and committed nepotism and misuse of office and/or position but within 15 minutes they said they have collected evidence and believe he is not guilty.”
Prummell did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday, when the findings of the investigation were released.
