PORT CHARLOTTE — The passenger of a car pulled over for a routine traffic stop opened fire on officers and was shot and killed by Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies, the department reported early Thursday.
"Around 2:30 this morning deputies conducted a routine traffic stop in the parking lot of Hooters on Tamiami Trail/ Veterans," the department said in a news release. "The passenger of the vehicle immediately fired shots towards the deputies who then returned fire."
The department's news release stated the "deputies are safe."
"However, the suspect has unfortunately passed from his injuries."
This is breaking news and will be updated.
