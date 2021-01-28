A drug bust in Englewood led to the arrest of three people and a call to the Department of Children and Families for a juvenile who was living in the home among a large amount of narcotics, according to deputies.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a home on the 10000 block Bay Avenue on Tuesday and found over 35 grams of methamphetamine, 1.2 grams of fentanyl and heroin mixed together, 1.7 grams of straight heroin, Carisoprodol and Hydromorphone pills, a tab of acid, marijuana cigarettes and THC wax paper, deputies said.
CCSO said that over a gram of the methamphetamine was found in a pink bag along with the child’s clothing.
The findings led to the arrests of Michael C. Brown, 37, Matthew L. Weber, 34, and Alexis D. Earhart, 38.
All three of the adults are facing multiple drug charges, while Earhart and Weber are additionally facing child abuse charges.
“Once again, we find ourselves in a situation where innocent children are being exposed to a lifestyle they don’t deserve…and all because of drugs,” CCSO Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a prepared statement. “If you use drugs, it affects more than just you. Think about that, and call us to get the help you need – before it’s too late for you or your loved ones.”
Brown was out of jail on bond from a previous arrest while he was arrested Tuesday, and his bond has been revoked.
Weber is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on $22,500 and Earhart is being held on $19,000 bond. Neither has bailed out as of Thursday morning.
