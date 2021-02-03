Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell is under investigation by the Florida Commission on Ethics, according to documents obtained by The Daily Sun.
Ahead of the election for Charlotte County Sheriff last year, one of Prummell’s opponents, Andrew Sheets, filed an ethics complaint against Prummell.
The complaint accuses Prummell of nepotism for how the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office handled a vehicle crash involving Prummell’s son-in-law, Deputy Peter DiPiazza.
On Feb. 2, 2020, DiPiazza rear-ended Deputy Richard Carley’s patrol vehicle at South McCall Road and Winchester Boulevard.
The complaint alleges that DiPiazza was not disciplined because he is the sheriff’s son-in-law.
DiPiazza said he was momentarily distracted when he collided with a Marine Patrol truck stopped for a red light on Winchester, according to the incident report.
Neither of the deputies were injured. However, Carley’s vehicle had an estimated $2,000 to $3,000 damage and DiPiazza’s new SUV was totaled, with more than $10,000 in damage. DiPiazza did not receive a ticket for failing to stop at the traffic signal.
According to the CCSO policy, vehicle crashes involving serious personal injury or death resulting from the operation of an agency vehicle will be investigated by Florida Highway Patrol, and incidents with minor damage and no injuries will be investigated by the on-duty sergeant or lieutenant.
In all other cases a Crash, Incident, Lost/Damaged Review Board will meet. The involved employee may receive discipline up to and including termination depending on the circumstances and severity of the crash, as determined by the sheriff.
The CCSO Crash Review Board reviewed the crash in question.
On March 9, DiPiazza received a letter of reprimand for causing the “preventable” crash. He was also ordered to take remedial driving training at the CCSO training division. The letter stated that DiPiazza violated CCSO’s policy of “careless handling or unintentional abuse of equipment or vehicles resulting in loss or damage.”
DiPiazza was hired at CCSO in 2017 and married Prummell’s daughter in 2019, according to the complaint.
In the heat of election season, Prummell addressed the complaint on Facebook, and said that the complaint was unfounded.
“...You hear both of my opposition continue to bring up nepotism. It’s true I have an open ethics complaint on this subject and that is because one of them filed it,” Prummell wrote on Oct. 8. “I don’t think either knows the law or they would know better than to try and make it an issue. I have already received the unofficial word that it is unfounded, as I knew it would be, but it must go through the official channels before it is closed.”
A probable cause hearing is scheduled for March 5 in Tallahassee to evaluate the results of the Florida Commission of Ethics’ preliminary investigation, according to a document obtained by The Daily Sun.
When a sworn complaint is received by the commission, the Executive Director determines whether the complaint is legally sufficient, or in other words, if the allegation would violate any law over which the commission has jurisdiction.
If the complaint against Prummell was found legally insufficient, it would have been dismissed without investigation.
Kerrie Stillman, the Deputy Executive Director of the Florida Commission on Ethics, told The Daily Sun that she could neither confirm nor deny the existence of a complaint filed against Prummell.
There is no public record of a complaint, she said.
Complaints remain in the “confidential” stage until the Commission makes a probable cause determination. At this point, the complaint against Prummell is still in the confidential stage and is therefore not yet public record.
At the closed meeting (not accessible to the public or media) on March 5, the commission will determine whether there is probable cause to believe that Prummell has violated ethics laws, according to complaint procedures.
Prummell, Sheets, and their attorneys are allowed to attend the meeting.
The commission will make its decision by a majority vote of those members present and voting.
After the commission makes a probable cause determination, the case will become a matter of public record.
If the commission decides there is no-probable-cause, a public report will be issued noting the finding and dismissing the complaint.
But if the Commission finds there is probable cause to believe that Prummell violated ethics laws, it must decide whether the law actually was violated and if it was, whether a penalty should be recommended.
The most common penalty that the commission recommends is civil (monetary), Stillman said. A person can be fined up to $10,000 per violation.
Prummell did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.
