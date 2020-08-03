A Charlotte County Waste Management employee was battered by a resident whose trash he was collecting by special request on Thursday, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Two waste management employees arrived at a house on the 21400 block of Mallory Avenue, Port Charlotte, around 11 a.m., to pick up a special order of yard waste at the residence, deputies said.
When the employees arrived, resident Scott Depue, 41, was waiting in his front yard holding a broomstick that was snapped in half.
Depue walked up to the garbage truck and hit the victim in the face with the broken broomstick, then said, “Get the f--- off my property you p----,” the arrest report said.
When deputies arrived, Depue refused to put the broomstick down until a deputy pointed a Taser at him, an affidavit said.
Depue was arrested on charges of burglary with assault or battery and resisting an officer without violence, and was booked at the Charlotte County Jail.
