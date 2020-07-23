A Punta Gorda woman stabbed two people at Hampton Point Apartments in Punta Gorda on Wednesday, deputies say.
Sonnoro Diamond Keller, 33, was packing up her belongings to move out of a residence when the homeowner arrived, expecting her to be gone, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office report.
The homeowner’s family members, including her children, assisted in removing belongings from the home, and Keller “became enraged,” a report said.
Keller allegedly grabbed multiple knives and stabbed a victim three times in the bicep, the report said. When the homeowner tried to intervene, Keller wounded her with a knife as well.
Both victims, along with witnesses and children fled the residence, deputies say. Next, Keller picked up the homeowner and carried her back inside the residence, as the children and a witness escaped.
Keller went outside with a knife, and the homeowner ran outside to place herself between Keller and the other people, trying to protect them, the report says. Keller fled the scene.
When Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, a family member of Keller's was able to contact her, and Keller agreed to meet with deputies.
Keller was arrested Wednesday by CCSO on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one charge of false imprisonment of an adult or child under 13.
She is being held at the Charlotte County Jail with no bond.
