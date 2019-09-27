PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a juvenile, discovered in a residence during an investigation into a reported injured male who was running through the neighborhood in the area of Starlite Lane and Olean Boulevard.
Deputies first went to the neighborhood at 4 p.m Thursday for reports of an injured man walking in the streets.
As deputies arrived in the area, the man ran behind a residence on Starlite Lane, crossing the canal towards Conway Boulevard. At that time an additional 911 call came in from a residence on Conway. The caller stated that an unknown male entered his home.
Deputies responded to the Conway residence and after a short "foot pursuit" took Ryan Clayton Cole, 27, into custody.
"Cole was observed to have several stab wounds on his hands and side. He was transported to a hospital for medical treatment," CCSO said in a news release Friday morning.
CCSO said they canvassed the area and discovered that an additional burglary took place on Starlite Lane, where a deceased juvenile was located in a home. Another juvenile was located in the residence, uninjured, CCSO said.
"It is believed that Cole received his injuries inside the same residence," CCSO said. "The burglary victim from Conway Blvd provided a description of Ryan Cole and identified him in a photo lineup as the suspect who entered his home."
Ryan Cole is currently charged with Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling and Petit Theft for the incident on Conway. The Starlite Lane scene is still under investigation for additional charges related to the death investigation, CCSO said.
CCSO authorities were still at the crime scene and divers were in a canal behind a home Friday morning.
