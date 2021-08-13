Authorities say a shooting into a Port Charlotte home Wednesday night was an accidental discharge unrelated to the victim or location.

A resident of a home on the 22000 block of Lasalle Road reported hearing a loud noise believed to be fireworks, and then discovered a bullet on the living room floor.

No injuries were reported.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments