The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office recently announced plans to implement body cameras for law enforcement officers. The cameras were one of the changes members of the black community called for last week in a meeting with police and county leaders.
On Monday, CCSO spokesperson Claudette Bennett said implementing the body cameras will be a “long process” and no timeline could be provided. But, the first steps have been taken.
“The Sheriff has put together a team to begin the process which first includes researching the numerous companies that manufacture them as well as different storage options,” she said. “We have a meeting already scheduled this month for a company to come and speak with our office about the product and services they offer. Our office is very thorough and want to make sure that the correct decision is made during the implementation process.”
New policies and procedures will also have to be drafted specific to the camera chosen “as each camera is different and each one is comprised of different features that must be accounted for in policy.”
“Another important variable to think about is the privacy of the public and what can be requested through a records request,” Bennett said.
Pricing for the cameras will be dependent on the product and storage options chosen, which will also have to be approved.
Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex promised at the meeting to come up with a funding source.
“Dialogue and mutual respect are the keys to building relationships between the black community and local government,” Truex said in CCSO’s press release last week. “I look forward to working with Sheriff Prummell and my commission colleagues to explore ways to ensure we have the resources to employ best practices in protecting people and their property.”
Some community members aren’t holding their breath.
“Until there are actual documents showing that they are working towards getting body cams in the near future I would be wise to assume it’s all smoke and mirrors,” said Javon Spikes, one of the organizers of the meeting last week. “If there is truly a concern for the safety of the black community and any other wrongfully done community, this would be done expeditiously. It protects the ‘good cops’ (and) punishes the ‘bad cops.’ Only ‘bad cops’ have a problem with body cams.”
Prummell praised his own staff and agency in the press release stating, “All of us at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the citizens we serve, are concerned about the integrity of the agency and we are justifiably proud of the service that we provide the community.”
Spikes said he was confused as to what service Prummell could be “justifiably proud of.” Many at the meeting described experiences of racial profiling.
“We need something more tangible than words,” Spikes said.
The Sheriff’s Office asked the public for “continued faith in (the) agency.”
“I do believe that body worn cameras are almost expected at this point and the proactive communication between the sheriff, local officials and the community, played a substantial part in the decision to move towards body cameras,” Bennett said. “We want those we serve to feel confident in their local law enforcement.”
In Punta Gorda, the police department is in the final stage of purchasing Axon body cameras, which are expected by the end of the month.
“Once we receive them, there will be a training period where officers will learn how to use them and become familiar with the devices,” said Lt. Justin Davoult. “At the completion of the training, they will be deployed for usage.”
