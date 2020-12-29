The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said it has mis-reported the number of medical complaints at the jail by thousands over the past three years. This announcement was made in a press release to all media after The Daily Sun reported the allegedly wrong numbers.
The Sheriff’s Office told The Daily Sun on Dec. 17, through a public records request, that there were 3,158 medical complaints filed by inmates regarding their healthcare this year.
Now, CCSO said that number was incorrect, and there were only four complaints made this year.
Further, the Sheriff’s Office originally told the newspaper that there were 856 medical complaints in 2019 but revised that number to 11.
The Daily Sun also reported last year that there were roughly 400 medical complaints in 2018, based on information from the Sheriff’s Office. But now the Sheriff’s Office has said that number should be 32.
After The Daily Sun published a story that included the incorrect numbers from CCSO, Sheriff Bill Prummell, citing the newspaper’s coverage of issues at the jail, ordered his staff not to speak with reporters at the newspaper. The Daily Sun tried to get more information about why the numbers changed, but the Sheriff’s public information officer, Claudette Bennett, did not respond to multiple attempts to reach her. A public information officer’s duties include media relations.
After no returned phone calls, The Daily Sun received an email in which Bennett said she cannot speak to the newspaper, “per the sheriff’s request.”
The press release sent to all media discussed the faulty numbers. In it, Bennett said, “It was recently reported in 2020 that the CCSO Jail had 3,158 medical grievances made. This inaccurate number is our fault as an incorrect report was utilized to provide the number.”
The Daily Sun included this number in a Dec. 21 report about medical complaints at the jail, which is run by the Sheriff’s Office. The information was provided by the Sheriff’s Office in the form of screenshots that show the number of complaints in 2019 and 2020. The records were requested by and sent to The Daily Sun.
According to the records request filled out by the Sheriff’s Office, there were 856 medical grievances filed by inmates in 2019 and 3,158 in 2020.
In the press release, CCSO said the accurate numbers are 11 complaints in Fiscal Year 2019 and four complaints in Fiscal Year 2020. The press release did not elaborate on how the error was made.
The Sheriff’s Office also said in the press release that there were 32 medical grievances in 2018. However, The Daily Sun reported in 2019 that there were about 400 complaints from inmates. This information also came from a records request from the Sheriff’s Office, and CCSO never responded later to say that the 400 number was incorrect.
The CCSO press release that addressed its error also addressed jail safety protocol following The Daily Sun‘s report on the third jail suicide within two months. CCSO did not directly respond to The Daily Sun‘s questions sent Monday, but answered them in a press release sent to all media and published on its blog.
The Daily Sun reached out to CCSO for a comment about the Charlotte County Jail’s contract with its medical provider on Dec. 18, but Sheriff Bill Prummell did not respond.
Following the publication of the story about jail medical complaints, Prummell told The Daily Sun he would no longer speak to anyone at the newspaper. He also said none of his employees would be allowed to speak with The Daily Sun.
After multiple emails and phone calls to Bennett, she wrote, “Moving forward, we will not be providing any comments or additional information to the Sun per the sheriff’s request.”
