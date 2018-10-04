Here’s something I never expected when my wife and I bought an RV: It’s almost more convenient to have one of them than it is to have an SUV. You may laugh, but with what SUVs cost today compared to a 24-foot RV, I will take the RV any day.
OK, let me explain. As I have mentioned in the past, our 24-foot RV has become the tow vehicle for every bass tournament my wife Missy and I fish. We get there a day ahead of time, launch the boat, do some fishing, then jump in the RV and relax. This past fishing tournament that we took the RV to showed me the advantages you can have compared to those who bring a pickup truck or SUV to the ramp.
Missy and I managed to dodge the storms pretty much all day during our tournament. However, when the tournament was over, we got caught in the rain while weighing in our club’s fish. By the time it was over, we were soaked, and so was everyone else who was there waiting to see the day’s results. By the time we got done with the raffle, the trophy presentations and handing out the money, no one was dry.
We watched everyone get in their trucks to make the hourlong drive home soaking wet. Then we jumped into the RV and had a totally different experience. We dried off, changed clothes, made a sandwich, and settled in for a nice dry ride home. Are you kidding me? How much better is that?
We always make sure we have a change of clothes and towels along. We run the generator on the RV, so we keep the refrigerator going while we are out on the water. That also keeps the AC going so that when it’s steamy hot, we can walk into a cool and comfy environment and sit on the couch. Who’d have thunk it?
I never realized all of the benefits that an RV could bring until we owned one. My wife was the one who really pushed to get one. With her, it’s best to just get on board and roll along. Don’t get me wrong, I had always thought owning an RV would be awesome as well — but I never knew all the little fun things that we would get out of it on such small trips. It sure has made life better in ways I never imagined.
It’s been a month since we have been out last, but we have another fishing tournament coming up that we definitely intend to use it for. The thought of getting the boat in the water the day before, and not having to get up extra early to make that drive to the lake, makes our day so much more enjoyable. We get to sleep an extra two hours every time we do this, and that alone makes for a much more fun day on the water for us. And yes, with the temperatures still in the low 90s and fishing until mid-afternoon, getting out of the boat and into an air-conditioned environment is truly awesome.
I guess we are breaking the mold about the stigma of owning an RV. Some say that if you don’t travel all the time, or at least get it out for long vacations, you’re wasting your money. I would disagree. I think we paid less than $20,000 more for our RV than I did for my Tundra, which doesn’t have a refrigerator or shower. It does have A/C, but no couch to sit and hang out on. I am not trying to compare the truck to the RV. I’m simply pointing out that depending on your needs and what you do, the RV can be an awesome tool for more than just long vacation treks across the country.
If you are considering buying an RV, remember that the options for when you can use it are endless. You just have to be open-minded enough to see the value in using your RV, even if it is only for a day or two. I have used it for tailgate parties at the Tampa Bay Lightning games. We hope to get it down to the Buccaneer stadium one day this year as well. We’re loving the shorter ventures in our RV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.