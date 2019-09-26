MULBERRY — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is inviting the public to an information session Monday in Polk County on fertilizer giant Mosaic's request to renew its permit to discharge 2.7 million gallons per day of industrial waste water from its Bartow facility.
The Bartow facility discharges into tributaries of the Peace River some 70 miles north of Charlotte Harbor. Charlotte County and some other counties receive their drinking water from the Peace River.
"We're interested. We're monitoring it," Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch told the Sun.
The industrial discharge is from operations to produce sulfuric acid, phosphoric acid, and ammoniated fertilizer products, according to the 336-page application.
The public hearing is scheduled for 4-7 p.m., 901 Northeast 5th St., in Mulberry. This is just a few minutes down the road from the site where a sink hole opened under a phosphogypsum stack in 2016, allowing hundreds of millions of gallons of what Mosaic described as "acidic process water" to enter the Florida aquifer.
Neither Mosaic nor DEP had immediately notified the public about the incident. These circumstances were considered legal at the time, but led to new reporting requirements.
Mosaic pumped out the water and has said no contamination reached drinking water supplies.
This was the third environmental disaster by the company in this general location since 1994. Right before the last spill in 2015, Mosaic settled the largest suit of its kind with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over its handling of 60 billion pounds of waste at six plants in Florida and Louisiana.
At the time, the EPA praised the company for its spill detection efforts stating: "Mosaic has been making major improvements at all its facilities and completed several notable projects: installation of state-of-the-art elementary neutralization units to improve the management of sulfuric acid waste streams, upgrading air scrubbers at its granulation and phosphoric acid plants, and installing automated spill and leak detection systems."
In 2018, Mosaic sought a zone change to expand into DeSoto County. The DeSoto commission narrowly rejected Mosaic's rezoning request. Since then, DeSoto and Mosaic have entered into mediation.
Written in 2018, the application to FDEP lists potential pollutants it tracks in a variety of charts. The company tests for several signs of radioactivity including alpha particles and isotopes of radium. A basic pollutant is phosphate, which is a nutrient that can encourage algae growth.
Other pollutants for which the company tests include metals such as iron, aluminum and manganese. Compounds include sulfate, ammonia and more. The company tests for levels of abnormal levels of acidity.
Also in the application are summaries of the company's evaluations of wetlands near its facilities. The application includes lists of plants growing in wetlands that the company surveys.
