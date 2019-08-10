A bill to ban declawing cats has hit the Florida Senate.
Sen. Lauren Book (D-Plantation) filed her Declawing of Cats bill (SB 48) last week, which would prohibit a person from declawing a cat within the state.
There is an exception to the bill. The procedure is allowed if it would improve the physical condition of the cat, such as a recurring illness, infection, disease or injury, the bill says.
If the bill passes, a licensed veterinarian who performs the procedure would be subject to disciplinary action. Any person other than a licensed veterinarian would be fined up to $1,000 for each violation.
The legislative session begins Jan. 14, 2020.
Pro
"It's absolutely brilliant," said Animal Welfare League director Karen Slomba. "Now that New York has done it, everyone else needs to follow suit because declawing cats is a cruel, barbaric act."
An onychectomy, or declawing a cat, is a surgical amputation of the end bones of an animal's toes.
"This isn't as simple as clipping nails," Slomba said.
The shelter doesn't declaw its cats, but sometimes gets previously declawed cats. These cats get adopted fairly quickly.
However, a lot of times cats that have been declawed develop litter aversion to where they don't use their litterbox anymore, Slomba said.
Declawed cats also have the tendancy to bite people.
"(Claws are) their first line of defense," Slomba said. "If they're trying to let you know they're unhappy with something and they don't have the claws to tell you, they're going to use their teeth."
Cons
"I've never seen any problems with declawing a cat," said Dr. Dan Bowen, a veterinarian for the Animal Medical Clinic of Punta Gorda, comparing the procedure to an alteration like a spaying or neutering.
The procedure could even save some animals, he said.
"The number one reason cats are taken to the shelter is because they're clawing furniture to pieces and can't stop," he said. "I would rather have them declawed than euthanized."
Bowen does offer alternatives when his clients want the procedure done, such as plastic pieces that owners can put over the cat's claws to make their claws more dull.
After getting declawed, a cat's paws will be tender for a day or two. Bowen sends the owners home with shredded paper to use as litter so it won't hurt the cat's feet while recovering.
However, if the cat goes in litter and feels pain, they can develop an aversion and "remember that pain for years."
"I wish it wasn't an all or nothing bill," Bowen said. "I would like vets to be able to discuss it with their owners."
