Currently, state law does not allow local governments to prohibit smoking.
One state legislator is hoping to change that.
Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota) recently submitted S.B. 670. If passed, it would authorize counties to restrict smoking in certain public areas, like beaches and parks. The bill would also prohibit smoking in state parks.
Should we ban smoking in parks and beaches?
This would amend the "Florida Clean Indoor Air Act," which already allows school districts to restrict smoking on their property.
State law currently does not allow local governments to ban smoking, according to Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason.
“(The county) does post signs discouraging smoking at youth sports fields," Gleason said.
Sarasota County has an educational program in place that encourages beach and park visitors to properly dispose their cigarette butts with free portable ashtrays and disposal stations. In Spring 2018, the units collected close to 4,000 cigarette butts.
Smoking is already prohibited on Charlotte County trails for safety, litter and wildfire control purposes, according to Gleason. Smoking is also not allowed inside county buildings under state law.
Gruters introduced a similar bill in last year's session. However, this bill plainly prohibited smoking on public beaches. The bill died, though, in the Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
"The state doesn't want to outlaw it on beaches, but at least give us back the right to do that locally," said Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines. "Let each community make that decision."
"The more we can restrict smoking, the better," said Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. "If we can just do a little bit that might save one person from the trauma and ordeal for treatment for cancer, it would make the bill worthwhile."
The Charlotte County Commission has not publicly discussed the bill.
"I don't think they have the right," said Bowling Green resident Kim Westberry as she was enjoying a cigarette in Port Charlotte Beach Park Friday afternoon. "It's not their business."
When Westberry does smoke in public places, she puts her cigarette butts in a cup and disposes them properly when she's done. "I'm respectful of our land."
Meanwhile, Port Charlotte smoker Muhammad Salameh welcomes the bill, especially due to his newborn.
"As a new father I'm becoming more and more aware of the dangers of secondhand ... smoking," Salameh said. "Others should not suffer because of my poor choices, I definitely do not want to pass people who are smoking in the park while I'm taking my newborn for a walk."
Sarasota County used to have an ordinance prohibiting the use of tobacco products in public parks, but this was preempted by state law when challenged in 2012.
According to the Florida Department of Health, 15.3% of adults in Charlotte County currently smoke. In DeSoto and Sarasota counties, this rises to 15.5%.
As of late last week, Gruters had submitted a dozen bills to the Florida Senate. These bills include requiring cardiac screenings for newborns, prohibiting a person from leaving their dog outside during weather events, and revising storm water management systems.
The Florida legislative session starts Jan. 14, 2020 and goes until March 13, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.