CLEVELAND — For Black History Month, an East Elementary School teacher is hosting a program with live music, readings, poetry and a 50-member marching band from Miami.
The program will be live-streamed on the school’s social media page and feature about 20 students portraying Frederick Douglas, Thurgood Marshall, George Washington Carver, Jackie Robinson, Maya Angelou, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Prince, Dr. Charles Drew and others who contributed to science, medicine, politics, music, education and more.
The portrayals are part of a Feb. 25 production by teacher Carmen Marshall titled “The Legacy Begins.”
“The title of the program was selected because I am the first and only African American teacher at this school in its over 50-year history,” Marshall said.
The program features students from Marshall’s first-grade class as well as first-graders from Julia Clayton’s class, the school’s chorus, and the 50-member Miami Carol City Senior High School Marching Band, she said.
“Students in the program will portray African Americans who have contributed to our country’s rich history,” Marshall said.
Each will have about 45 seconds to explain who the person was and what their contributions mean to American history.
Marshall also wrote a poem for the program, “A World Without African Americans;” some of Clayton’s students will read it aloud.
There will be two programs: at 9 a.m. for preschoolers through second grade, and at 10 a.m. for third to fifth grades.
Parents, family members and friends of the students are invited to attend the school’s production in the cafeteria, but anyone can view it on the school’s social media page, Marshall said.
The program will be the culmination of a month-long observance during which Marshall has planned other events.
She has invited leaders, entrepreneurs, and LeBron James’ basketball stunt double, Sheldon Bailey, who is flying in from California to address the students, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.