Carmen E. Marshall and her first-grade students at East Elementary School in Cleveland near Punta Gorda.

CLEVELAND — For Black History Month, an East Elementary School teacher is hosting a program with live music, readings, poetry and a 50-member marching band from Miami.

The program will be live-streamed on the school’s social media page and feature about 20 students portraying Frederick Douglas, Thurgood Marshall, George Washington Carver, Jackie Robinson, Maya Angelou, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Prince, Dr. Charles Drew and others who contributed to science, medicine, politics, music, education and more.

The portrayals are part of a Feb. 25 production by teacher Carmen Marshall titled “The Legacy Begins.”

“The title of the program was selected because I am the first and only African American teacher at this school in its over 50-year history,” Marshall said.

The program features students from Marshall’s first-grade class as well as first-graders from Julia Clayton’s class, the school’s chorus, and the 50-member Miami Carol City Senior High School Marching Band, she said.

“Students in the program will portray African Americans who have contributed to our country’s rich history,” Marshall said.

Each will have about 45 seconds to explain who the person was and what their contributions mean to American history.

Marshall also wrote a poem for the program, “A World Without African Americans;” some of Clayton’s students will read it aloud.

There will be two programs: at 9 a.m. for preschoolers through second grade, and at 10 a.m. for third to fifth grades.

Parents, family members and friends of the students are invited to attend the school’s production in the cafeteria, but anyone can view it on the school’s social media page, Marshall said.

The program will be the culmination of a month-long observance during which Marshall has planned other events.

She has invited leaders, entrepreneurs, and LeBron James’ basketball stunt double, Sheldon Bailey, who is flying in from California to address the students, she said.

Carmen Marshall's poem

In a world without African Americans 

Where would we be?  

Inventions made by African Americans have helped us succeed,  

The air conditioner, refrigerator, the mailbox, and cell phone too,  

Were made by African Americans for people like me and you, 

Did you know that potato chips, the clothes dryer and the​ dustpan, 

Were all invented by Black men?  

When you take a trip up to the second floor,  

Remember that a Black man invented elevator doors, 

The world feels a bit safer, and we can drive without fright because Garret A. Morgan invented traffic lights, 

We celebrate Black History to honor our pasts, celebrate our present and look forward to our futures.  

 Poem by teacher Carmen Marshall
