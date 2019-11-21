ENGLEWOOD — There will be no parking available for Waterfest fans on Manasota Key Saturday and Sunday, but plenty of parking offsite. Shuttle bus service will be available to the fans.
Manasota Key residents, tourists and other visitors will be able to travel freely from or to their homes or rentals, organizers say. But many people will flock to the key to watch the spectacle.
The Offshore Powerboat Association plans run World Championship competitions 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico off the key. The Race Village at Englewood Beach will be the focal point.
Thanks to Charlotte County Transit, buses will run 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on and off Manasota Key. Buses are scheduled to run at 15-minute intervals
Spectators can bring beach chairs and beach bags. No pets, coolers or alcohol are permitted.
Waterfest set up two bus routes with designated parking areas north and south of Beach Road.
Red route
• Parking at Lemon Bay Plaza, 1845 Englewood Road (State Road 776), across from Englewood Isles.
• Parking at the Englewood Center, 240 S.Indiana Ave. (State Road 776), across from Englewood Bowl.
• Waterfest VIP parking at Michael Saunders & Company, 1200 South McCall Road (State Road 776).
Buses will also be stopping — without parking — at Howards Restaurant, 70 N. Indiana Ave.; near the West Dearborn Street-McCall Road intersection; Zeke’s restaurant at West Dearborn and New York Street; the Beach Bistro & Wine Bar, 1350 Beach Road.
Green Route
• Parking at Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road.
Non-parking stop at the the Beach Bistro & Wine Bar, 1350 Beach Road.
