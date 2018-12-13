Silver Alert has been issued for William Bruce Garrett, DOB 08/28/39, of Nokomis.
Mr. Garrett was last seen in the 400 block of Picasso Drive in Nokomis around 11:15 a.m. He was on his way to the Publix located at U.S. 41 and Laurel Road, driving a gray 2019 Jeep Cherokee bearing Florida tag JYEF86.
Mr. Garrett is 6’ tall, weighs 230 lbs., has white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with brown shorts and tan crocs.
Mr. Garrett has two small scars on his forehead and a scar on his left knee. He suffers from a degenerative brain disease as well as diabetes.
Anyone who comes into contact with Mr. Garrett is asked to dial 941-316-1201 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.