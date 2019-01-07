Disclaimer: My wilderness survival training consists of about a year in the Girl Scouts and a few hours with Bear Grylls ... on TV. Please keep that in mind.
After years of working as a reporter and editor, I was asked to take on the laborious duty of writing a column about living like a tourist. Someone had to it, and so I took one for the team. I spent about two years exploring parks, beaches and bars. It was hard work. And danger lurked behind every palm frond ...
Alligators ... our link to Jurassic Park and Jeff Goldblum
Before you take out your smart phone and attempt stealth mode for a gator-selfie, please remember a few basics about alligators.
1. Size matters. The average American man is a littler taller than 5 feet, 9 inches, and just below 200 pounds. The average American male alligator is more than 11 feet in length and more than 500 pounds.
2. Stats matter. Alligators can swim at 20 mph, whereas Michael Phelps only can reach speeds of 6 mph. Alligators can run at 11 mph, which is no problem if you are Usain Bolt who was clocked at nearly 28 mph. But consider this: If you can run a 6-minute mile, you’re still too slow.
3. Smarts matter. This trumps size and stats, and that’s not fake news.
Bottomline: Give gators their space. They’re old-school creatures who aren’t into social media and selfies.
Birds ... yet another link to Jurassic Park and Jeff Goldblum
Few think about birds being violent, but they haven’t survived this long being pushovers. Here are a few basics to keep in mind about birds:
1. Size matters. Human win this match-up. Woo hoo!
2. Size does not matter when mama’s involved. This is a great time of year to see birds nesting and nurturing, but leave mama bird alone or she will make her presence known. Don’t be that guy who loses an eyeball to an osprey or a chunk of hair to a heron.
Birds also can attack in another way, and there are ways to reduce your odds of being a victim of an aerial attack:
1. Look up and down. If there are birds above you, move. If there are large areas of deposits on the ground near you, move. Do not overthink this. Learn from my mistakes (yes, that’s plural ... sigh).
2. Wear a poncho. Just kidding. But it’s not a bad idea to wear a hat, keep hand wipes handy, and maybe even carry an extra shirt in the car.
Snakes ... super scary
1. Size matters. The bigger, the scarier.
2. Size doesn’t really matter because they all slither on their bellies and freak me out.
Snakes can smell fear. I don’t know this for certain, but there is no other explanation for my unusually high number of snake encounters. I fended off a green snake flinging itself out of a tree, a rattlesnake within striking distance and a standoff with a cottonmouth.
How did I supposedly “fend off” these snakes? Most people have a fight-or-flight response. For me, when it comes to snakes, there’s a third option: freeze. But I like to think of it as staring down my opponent and standing my ground ... “Why did it have to be snakes?”
Christy Feinberg is a senior writer/columnist for the Sun newspapers and author of the book “Live Like A Tourist”. You can email her at cfeinberg@sun-herald.com.
