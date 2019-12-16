NORTH PORT — Police have released a sketch of the man they suspect committed a sexual assault on a homeless woman on Dec. 8.
A woman reported she was assaulted between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. while sleeping in a gazebo near Pan American Boulevard on Tamiami Trail.
On Dec. 8, between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., a victim was reported to have been sexually battered by a black male. On Dec. 15, she provided a description with a sketch artist and an image was obtained.
The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male 50 to 60 years old, short — just over 5 feet tall — and with a normal, non-muscular build. He had short twists in his hair (2-inches to 4-inches long). He spoke in a deep, raspy voice.
The man wore a cream-colored long-sleeve shirt or sweater with a brown stripe across the chest, flannel pants with white spots, and sneakers.
He was last seen traveling on a bicycle with blue and green stripped fenders over the wheels in the area of Tamiami Trail and Pan American Boulevard northbound.
If anyone can identify this subject or knows his whereabouts, North Port Police Department asks for you to contact Detective James Keller at 941-429-7322 or email jkeller@northportpd.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.