PORT CHARLOTTE — The family of slain teen Khyler Edman is getting help with leaving behind the home on Starlite Lane where Edman was killed.
Edman, 15, died Sept. 26, reportedly defending his 5-year-old sister when Ryan Cole, 28, allegedly broke into their home. After what law enforcement described as a “violent encounter” with Edman, Cole was arrested for a separate burglary on Conway Boulevard.
The home on Starlite was rented by the family since August 2014 and renewed every year since then, according to the realty company. The home is no longer occupied, and the realty company overseeing it told WINK News the family could break their lease if they repair damages left in the home.
A GoFundMe for Edman’s family raised more than $86,000, which the page stated would go toward Edman’s funeral expenses as well as new housing, so the family would not have to relive the trauma of Edman’s death.
Port Charlotte’s Freedom Riders has stepped in to help the family make repairs inside and outside of the home just weeks after escorting Khyler’s family to his memorial service.
“They are part of this community, and this community should stick together and help each other out,” said Anthony Cuozzo, president of the Patriot Riders of America Florida chapter.
Edman's grandmother, “Mimi” Rebecca English, shared memories of the teen with WINK News. “When he was little, he had such a beautiful imagination,” she said. “The stories he would tell us. And the stories he would write.”
But it has been hard for the family to move on from the tragedy. “It’s like a nightmare and you can’t wake up,” she said.
Cole remains in custody at the Charlotte County Jail as the death investigation continues, but has not been charged with any crimes related to Edman’s death. Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has said they're waiting for evidence to be processed and reviewing results with the State Attorney’s Office.
- Sun Staff contributed to this report.
