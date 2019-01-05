This is the time for flu in Florida, and there has been a slight increase in people coming down with it.
Statewide, the last week of December showed a bump in influenza and influenza-like illnesses, which was above the levels during past seasons, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Most counties showed mild activity, including Sarasota and Charlotte counties, where it’s also increasing.
In Sarasota County, there has been “mild activity and there was one influenza-like illness cluster for the month of December,” said FDOH in Sarasota County spokesperson G. Steve Huard.
“Positive specimens have been slightly increasing; however, nothing has been reported out of the norm,” Huard said.
In Nearby Lee County, though, there was a “sharp increase” in flu cases, jumping from less than 90 cases during the week of Dec. 8, to more than 310 cases the week of Dec. 23, Lee Health hospitals announced last week.
That’s not happening in Sarasota or Charlotte counties.
“We have seen a steady rise of people coming to us with flu-like symptoms, but our emergency or urgent care clinicians are not seeing a similar spike as reported by Lee Health,” said Sarasota Memorial Hospital spokesperson Kim Savage.
In Charlotte County, “influenza-like illness activity has seen a slight increase compared to earlier weeks in the current flu season, which is to be expected this time of year,” said Jennifer Sexton, spokesperson for FDOH in Charlotte County.
But Sexton added that flu activity is lower than it was at this time last year.
“Knowing that flu season will last for several more weeks, flu vaccines are still recommended to reduce the spread of illness in Charlotte County,” she said.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital spokesperson Alexandria Davis said they typically see a spike in flu patients during December and January.
Fawcett saw 12 flu cases in December, which was about half the cases seen in December, 2017. But by the third day of January, there have already been five cases, which was slightly more than what was seen in the month of November, according to Davis.
“We’re not seeing as much a spike as Lee,” Davis added.
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda have also seen an increase.
“Yes, as with Lee Health — and likely other hospitals in the region — we too have experienced an increase in emergency room visits among people with flu-like symptoms when compared to the first week of December,” spokesperson for Bayfront Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda Bevin Holzschuh, said. “Flu season is expected to continue for several more weeks.”
Health officials stressed that it’s not too late to get a flu shot. If you haven’t yet, you should, according to the FDOH.
Here are some other tips you can follow to stay flu-free:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water. If no soap is available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• If you get sick, stay home until you’re fever-free at least 24 hours (without using fever-reducing medication).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.