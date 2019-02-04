GULF COVE — Drivers speeding along Foresman Boulevard are taking a heavy toll on gopher tortoises.
"Slow down and pay attention," said Dorothy Carter, a Gulf Cove resident living along the stretch of Foresman between David Boulevard and Holton Terrace in the Gulf Cove subdivision between Port Charlotte and Englewood.
The speed limit is posted at 40 mph, but Carter said cars and trucks travel much, much faster when they speed by her home.
"I find it to be outrageous that drivers continue to race down my part of the street," she said. In 2018, Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies issued 75 warnings or speeding tickets on Foresman Boulevard, records show.
Last month, two gopher tortoises within feet of Carter's home died after being run over within minutes of each other.
"I noticed that something had been hit in front of my house," Carter recalled. She went over to look and saw that it was a gopher tortoise that had been cut in half.
"I spoke to it and the tortoise popped it's head out and tried to walk (on its front legs)" she said. "I then called the (Charlotte County Sheriff's Office) and they transferred me to (Animal Control) and I told them of the situation.
"About 15 minutes later, when I was standing in the doorway of my house, I heard a loud crack and saw an old man in a tan truck speed by," Carter said. "I went and looked and he had run over another gopher tortoise and killed it right next to the other one."
Florida lists gopher tortoises as a threatened species. In her neighborhood, Carter has become an advocate for the tortoises, even being known by some of her neighbors as "the Turtle Lady." That wasn't always the case.
Originally from Massachusetts and with no knowledge of the burrowing tortoises, in 2011, Carter visited the site where her home was being built. A tortoise emerging from its burrow startled her.
"It scared the heck out of me," she said. "I jumped back into my car. I had to drive back because I forgot my cane."
But since that first meeting, Carter has identified at least five burrows surrounding her house and suspects there are far more along that stretch of Foresman. The tortoises, she said, have grown accustomed to her presence. She also convinced the county to post big yellow and black traffic warning signs along Foresman warning drivers about the presence of tortoises.
Not all drivers are heeding the warning.
Florida gophers
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, gopher tortoises prefer high, dry sandy habitats, such as coastal grasslands and dunes, and a variety of disturbed habitats, such as pastures. The tortoises can be found in all 67 Florida counties.
The tortoises feed on low-growing plants like grasses. They also eat prickly pear cactus and seasonal fruits. Carter mows her lawn short since she learned the tortoises like to feed on it.
The tortoises live more than 60 years with the females reaching sexual maturity between 10 and 20 years of age. The breeding season is generally between March and October. The females lay an average of five to nine eggs.
The tortoises, their eggs and their burrows are protected. The burrows themselves can be 15 feet long and 6.5 feet deep.
In Charlotte County, before a vacant lot owner can develop a property with burrows, the property owner must provide the county a site and protection plan. Development must maintain a 25-foot circumference from any burrows. If the 25-foot protective buffer cannot be maintained, then the property owner must acquire a relocation permit from the state wildlife commission.
Florida can charge people with third-degree felonies — punishable up to five years in prison and/or a maximum $5,000 fine — for intentionally killing, injuring, harassing or taking a gopher tortoise, or deliberately destroying tortoise eggs or their burrows.
To learn more about gopher tortoises, visit myfwc.com
