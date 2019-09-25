Business spotlight

Charles and Letetia Allison are the owners of Southwest Florida Customs in Port Charlotte and offer an array of merchandise and services including auto and boat upholstery, convertible tops, rims and tires, electronics, and car and truck accessories.

Charles and Letetia Allison are the owners of Southwest Florida Customs in Port Charlotte, a small family owned and operated business that opened in December.

What has changed since you opened?

We are quickly building our customer base.

What is your most popular item or service you offer?

Convertible tops are pretty popular as well as our upholstery service and our auto accessories.

What’s the hardest part about your business?

Sometimes we are at the mercy of our suppliers and locating parts is a challenge sometimes too.

What sets you apart from other businesses?

We try to treat our customers like family. We always go above and beyond to take care of our customers.

What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?

Make sure you plan it out. Plan for the slow times and the busy times.

What’s the future hold for your business?

Hopefully one day my son will take it over and continue the family business.

