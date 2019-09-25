Charles and Letetia Allison are the owners of Southwest Florida Customs in Port Charlotte, a small family owned and operated business that opened in December.
What has changed since you opened?
We are quickly building our customer base.
What is your most popular item or service you offer?
Convertible tops are pretty popular as well as our upholstery service and our auto accessories.
What’s the hardest part about your business?
Sometimes we are at the mercy of our suppliers and locating parts is a challenge sometimes too.
What sets you apart from other businesses?
We try to treat our customers like family. We always go above and beyond to take care of our customers.
What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?
Make sure you plan it out. Plan for the slow times and the busy times.
What’s the future hold for your business?
Hopefully one day my son will take it over and continue the family business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.