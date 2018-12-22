With the help of Charlotte County Emergency Management and a video, the National Weather Service announced Friday a tornado made landfall during the severe storms Thursday.
“We weren’t really certain yesterday,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Richard Rude on Friday, about the tornado.
But a day later, with the combination of radar, nearby weather station reports of wind gusts, and information on damage from emergency management, the NWS determined an EF 0 tornado started Thursday around 12:28 p.m. and ended just a couple minutes later at 12:30 p.m., Rude said.
Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Jerry Mallet said winds from a weather station at a public works facility where the tornado ended clocked speeds of 74 mph.
The tornado — which Rude said appears to be the first for fall and now winter in Charlotte County — was initially tracked by emergency management near the intersection of U.S. 41 in Murdock by the Publix on Cochran Boulevard.
It crossed over Peachland Boulevard, and ended up near the public works yard on Veterans Boulevard, according to Mallet.
On Thursday, the rough weather also resulted in three tornadoes in Polk County, said Rude.
“We’re a little more fortunate then they are in Tornado Alley,” said Mallet.
That’s because typically tornadoes in the area are EF 0 or EF 1, with lower wind speeds than the strongest EF 5 version. EF 0 tornadoes register between 65 to 85 mph.
This time of year is “probably about the right time” for tornadoes, according to Rude, noting the peak time for tornadoes in the area is in February or March.
Mallet said damage from Thursday’s tornado included mostly just branches that came off trees and some fence damage.
Summertime often produces more waterspouts, but with cold fronts coming through in winter, along with other parameters, tornadoes are more likely to make landfall this time of year, Rude said.
Looking forward, more showers were expected Friday night with windy conditions especially near area beaches. Rain was expected to clear with winds decreasing this weekend.
Rude said highs in the upper 60s are likely today and Sunday. By Christmas on Tuesday, highs should be up to around 75 degrees and sunny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.