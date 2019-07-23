Staff Report
BROOKSVILLE — The Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board voted to decrease property taxes during its meeting Tuesday.
The board adopted a proposed rolled-back millage rate of 0.2801 mill for the proposed fiscal year 2020 budget, which would save taxpayers $6.5 million, according to a news release from SWFMD.
“The millage rate is more than 5.2 percent lower than the current fiscal year adopted millage rate of 0.2955 mill, a savings to taxpayers of approximately $6.5 million,” the release states.
For the owner of a $150,000 home with a $50,000 homestead exemption, the tax would be $28.01 a year, or about $2.33 per month, according to SWFMD.
SWFMD covers 10,000 square miles in 16 counties including Sarasota and portions of Charlotte.
“The goal of the District is to meet the water needs of current and future water users while protecting and preserving the water resources within its boundaries,” according to the SWFMD website. “District funding comes from voter-approved ad valorem property taxes, along with other intergovernmental sources.”
The total fiscal year 2020 proposed budget is $198.7 million, which includes more than $77 million for cooperative funding and grants.
“Through cooperative funding partnerships, District funds are matched up to 50 percent and will result in a total regional investment of approximately $139 million for sustainable alternative water supply development and other water resource management projects,” the release states.
The next fiscal year starts Oct. 1. SWFMD is holding a tentative budget hearing Sept. 10, and then the board votes on the final budget Sept. 24.
For more information on SWFMD visit: www.swfwmd.state.fl.us/
