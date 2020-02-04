SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital has announced the end of contract negotiations with Cigna Insurance.
The two are parting ways.
SMH had already granted two contract extensions over the past year. The businesses had a relationship for nearly two decades, since 2000, when SMH was first declared in network.
That means the Cigna provider network will no longer include SMH, its outpatient facilities or First Physicians Group as of May 1.
“This is a hard stop and we wanted our patients to know that,” SMH spokesperson Kim Savage said. “We were asking them for some provisions we felt were very important in the contract, even though they are standard provisions included with other providers.”
In a full page advertisement taken out in Saturday’s edition of the Venice Gondolier Sun, SMH took its message directly to readers:
“For more than a year, we have tried to work with Cigna on a new contract that protects our patients from coverage decisions that impact their ability to access care and from unjustified claim denials. We have given Cigna ample time and several contract extensions, but the company refuses to consider these standard provisions, which are included in our agreements with other major insurance partners.”
Cigna responded, saying SMH payment rates and other unspecified contractual terms, played a part in stymied negotiations.
“Cigna’s goal is to make health care more affordable, simple and predictable for our clients and the people covered by their benefit plans,” Cigna spokesperson Holly Fussell said. “We have negotiated in good-faith to reach agreement with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and First Physicians Group but they have stopped negotiating.”
She said Cigna would “very much” like to keep SMH in its network, “but not at the excessively high payment rates and contractual terms they are demanding.”
“Today’s climate demands that healthcare providers, like any other industry including our own, must compete on the basis of cost and quality,” she said.
She said price hikes would have been passed to employers through increased payroll deductions and out-of-pocket costs.
“Cigna has ample affordable providers of health care in the area,” Fussell added.
SMH said it wasn’t rates that caused negotiations to collapse, but Cigna’s use of less-expensive Limited Benefit Plans.
“While all contract renewals include a mutually agreed upon schedule of fees and reimbursement rates, this contract dispute was not focused on rates and charges,” Savage said. “As one of Cigna’s Centers of Excellence, we have demonstrated our commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective care. But we simply cannot change the rules for one insurer and agree to a contract that lacks provisions that protect our patients from unjustified claims denials and coverage decisions that impact their ability to access care.”
“The impasse that stalled and then stopped negotiations centers on our request that Cigna exclude Limited Benefit Plans from our contract,” Savage said. “Limited Benefit Plans were not developed to be primary health insurance plans. They offer only minimal coverage and few protections to patients. Often, patients with these health plans find out that their plan is not what they expected when they are denied coverage for hospitalization and essential care.”
SMH notified about 10,500 clients, among them employees of the city of North Port and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, who used their services over the past two years and had Cigna insurance at the time.
The market includes municipalities and government entities, but also several dozen employers.
They notified another 5,500 people who sought care from a doctor who works in a SMH First Physicians Group practice during the same time period. Some of those patients overlap and used both the hospital and SMH network of physicians, SMH noted.
The market includes municipalities and government entities, and also several dozen employers, according to SMH.
The SMH contract with Cigna officially ends April 30.
Effective May 1, Cigna’s provider network for commercial and employer health plans, Cigna’s niche in the healthcare market, will no longer include SMH, its outpatient facilities or its First Physicians Group.
Patients under active treatment for specified medical or behavioral conditions may be approved by Cigna to receive continuing care from Sarasota Memorial and First Physicians Group at in-network coverage levels, according to SMH.
Otherwise, SMH and its affiliates will be considered out-of-network.
Emergency hospital visits shouldn’t be impacted.
People with Medicare and Medicare supplemental plans are also not affected by this change.
For answers to frequently asked questions, visit SMH.com/cigna.
