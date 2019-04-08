For those of us who are lucky enough, you can go home again.
The new Charlotte Stone Crabs manager Jeff Smith, although born in Akron, Ohio, grew up in Naples.
Home Grown
An athlete from an early age, his father served as the Naples High School basketball coach. Smith’s evolution as a baseball player found him taking his game to the next level, one where he would play collegiately at Stetson University, shaping his skills as a catcher, playing there for three years, under the tutelage of now Charlotte County resident Pete Dunn.
Smith ascension found him being selected in the major league draft by the Minnesota Twins. He’s spent half his life in professional baseball, nearly 22 years, 7 ½ half of those as a player, spending time not only moving up the levels with Twins, but with the Rangers and Red Sox organizations. After his third knee surgery, Smith realized his playing days were coming to a close and successfully made the transition into coaching, allowing him to stay involved with the discipline he loves.
Powerful Passion
It’s that palpable passion for the game and his experiences as a professional baseball player that has made him a successful coach and manager as he’s able to impart life’s lessons not only with baseball but off the field to his players that will resonate with them long after they’re done playing. He places an emphasis on creating an environment for success.
“I knew I would get into it (coaching) some time, and it was kind of a blessing in disguise,” said Smith. “I wanted to play more years for sure. I think on the flipside of it, it kind of put me into what I thought I would be good at, have the most fun at and be able to make an impact. So, I got into managing with the Twins right away. That was two years in Beloit, two years with the Miracle, all of sudden five years in New Britain, two years back to the Miracle and the last two years on the big league staff with Paul Molitor up there (Minnesota Twins as the first base coach).“
The Right Place at the Right Time
The opportunity to coach at the Major League level is something that Smith will also look back at with great fondness, but the Twins organization decided to make a change, and he found himself with a number of options, but it was the Rays’ culture and direction that was the perfect fit for Smith.
“It was really a pretty easy decision for me, the staff that’s already in place, people like Mitch (Luckevics) Jeff McLaren on top, Mike Johns and guys that I’ve known, that make you feel at ease when you walk into that clubhouse in spring training,” said Smith. “It was the whole staff who made you feel welcome. I’m very fortunate to be here, and be part of the Rays, but I’m also fortunate to be close to home, and to be able to enjoy my family along with baseball, and get to do something that I love to do, teach and manage baseball.”
The Gateway to Success
The opportunity to return to managing in the Florida State League, Class A Advanced, provides Smith with the opportunity to work with players who are on the verge of going up to the next rung, putting them within striking distance of the proverbial brass ring.
“The Florida State League is what I call the end of the funnel, you have all the players that are in Low A, rookie ball, the funnel finally gets to that Double A and Triple A (level),” said Smith. “In the Florida State League, you seem like you’re far away, but the years go by so fast until you get to that big league opportunity, and so I think the advice and the teaching is to really let them know how close they are, and how we can refine things, how quickly we can slow the game down and that the opportunity is going to be there. Each guy will have a little different skill set of what we have to improve. The other thing is learning how to keep your aggressiveness, to take them to the next level, so you can have success and have an opportunity to play in the big leagues.”
Familiar Surroundings
Smith is no stranger to the Stone Crabs, having managed in the Florida State League, while at the helm of the Fort Myers Miracle, the first time when the Rays FSL team was based in Vero Beach and Jim Morrison was their skipper.
He knows hitting coach Joe Szekely and pitching coach Steve “Doc” Watson, and is looking forward to what 2019 has to offer.
“In the minor leagues, you want to be able to teach, you want to be able to win some ball games, but teach and develop players, make them the best you can, and always have their best interest in mind, and also to be able to have fun and enjoy your summer,” said Smith. “You’re going to be gone and be doing something for five months, you’re going to work hard at it, and when you have a staff; it makes it enjoyable because your team feeds off it too.”
Major League Mentality
Smith, who was a catcher when he played, has always worked with players at the position, especially in the minors because there’s no catching coordinator, and he continued in that capacity once reaching the parent club with the Twins.
“When you get to the big leagues, you see it from a different perspective,” said Smith. “In the minor leagues, you see it from the speed of the game, in terms of how good the athletes are, and how important the outs are too.”
At the major league level, Smith also had the opportunity to work with the base runners, helping players evolve, improve and adjust.
“I think on the base running side, some of the things I learned, how much aggressive base running can really change games, guys buy into the aggressiveness all the time and make the other team feel uncomfortable, that’s a big aspect,” said Smith. “Because if you’re playing a team in the major leagues, and it’s a team that can only beat you with the long ball or beat you in certain ways, versus a team that can beat you in different ways, it changes your opinion a lot.”
Rounding First
Base running can transform a game quickly, and ample attempts can make a difference, even if a player is caught stealing, it eliminates the fear variable in future attempts, said Smith.
“If we have a lot of stolen base attempts, if we have a lot of aggressive mistakes, that’s ok, as long as we learn from them, so when we move up to the next few levels, if they get the chance to play in the big leagues, all that fear is eliminated,” said Smith. “If you get up there, and are still fearful on the bases, it’s tough, that element of not just baseball, but with 40,000 or 50,000 fans in the stands is different too.”
A Place Called Home
The chance to return home, spend time with his family and be part of the Rays organization was too strong of an opportunity for Smith to turn down. He recounted how one of the last high school games was played against Charlotte High School, when Dave Tollett, now the coach at Florida Gulf Coast University, was at the helm of the Tarpons.
“When I told my kids, here’s some options, I can manage right here, and then just seeing that look in their eyes,” said Smith. “I have a 16-year-old and a 12-year-old, both boys, and when you see that look in their eyes, you know it’s time, it’s the right place to be.”
