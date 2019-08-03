Smokey Bear has a lot to say, but he doesn't always speak at events.
However, the Florida Forest Service spoke for him Saturday at his 75th birthday bash held at the Charlotte Sports Park, as they all work together to make Florida's 17 million acres of forest as safe and healthy as possible.
The Smokey Bear Wildlife Prevention campaign is reportedly the longest running public service advertising campaign in U.S. history.
Here's what Smokey wants you to know:
1. Fire isn't all bad.
The Florida Forest Service does what's called prescribed fires, or controlled fires, which removes the ground cover and opens up the forest to keep it healthy. There's science and technique to these fires that actually help the ecosystem, and protect it from wildfires.
"Without that, fire can be catastrophic," said Jim Karels, the director of the Florida Forest Service.
Prescribed fires decrease the amount of fuel for a wildfire to get out of hand. They also burn away diseases and infestations the ecosystem may be suffering from.
2. Only you can prevent wildfires.
Seventy-five percent of wildfires in Florida are caused by human activity, according to Suzanne Chlanda, a spokesperson for the Florida Forest Service. Most of this comes from campfires not being put out, or irresponsible trash fires, or a simple lit cigarette.
"We can lose a lot if us humans aren't careful with fire," Karels said.
3. When you have a campfire, bring plenty of water or sand.
One way of putting out a campfire is to pour water over it, stir, and repeat, according to Logan Hatch, a duty officer with the Florida Forest Service.
But 10-year-old Sydney Buchner puts out her fires with a lot of sand to drown out the fire and deprive it of oxygen.
Don't leave a fire unattended. And to make sure it's fully out, use the back of your hand to feel if there's still warmth from the area.
4. Be responsible.
"Smokey wants us to be responsible around a fire," Hatch said, with the 75-year campaign warning children not to handle matches or play with fire.
Clif Conklin, a retired firefighter who now works with the Florida Forest Service's mitigation department, also suggests to keep brush away from a fire, to prevent it from getting larger than you want it to be.
The same goes for homeowners, as surrounding brush and debris start many structural fires, according to Conklin.
He also suggests to listen to officials at all times: when they say evacuate, don't stay and watch the fire.
