SpeedwayFlags122717_C

Racecars take off at the 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda. The speedway property is up for bid, and the top contender is Smugglers Enterprises.

 FILE PHOTO
Jerry Cleffi,

Jerry Cleffi, general manager of Smugglers Event Management, addresses the Charlotte County Airport Authority on a proposal for a lease for a multi-use venue on airport property. 

PUNTA GORDA — Bruce Laishley leaned forward and patted his general manager on the back seconds after hearing Smugglers had received the bid for a proposed a multi-use event center on airport property.

The Charlotte County Airport Authority voted 3-2 — with Kathleen Coppola and Robert Hancik dissenting — Thursday to negotiate a proposed lease agreement for $14,922 a month with Smugglers Event Management, co-owned by Laishley.


Charlotte County Airport Authority

Members of the Charlotte County Airport Authority saw a drawing of the new proposal of the venue.
Amelia Mendoza,

Amelia Mendoza, left, receives a gift from Airport Terminal Manager Beth Pardel Thursday at the Charlotte County Airport Airport Authority meeting. 

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments