PORT CHARLOTTE — On the corner of Limberlos Avenue and Pellam Boulevard in Port Charlotte is a striking, 20-foot tall cactus.

Thought to be a Peruvian apple cactus, according to Charlotte County horticulture agent Ralph Mitchell, this non-native plant produces edible fruit and can grow up to 30 feet tall.

"It's nice to look at," Mitchell said.

With that height, it may have taken around 15 years to grow.

The plant is so large and dominates the corner where it stands, that it has caught the attention of passersby, including one who called the Sun about it.

For more insights about plants in our community, see Mitchell's column on page 3.

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments