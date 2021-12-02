The real estate market remained strong in October, and many sellers of single family homes, townhouses and condos were getting 100% of the original listing price.
"It is still a sellers' market," said Bill Dryburgh, president of Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto.
Especially strong in October were condo and townhouse sales.
"From now through March, we always see an uptick in condo and townhome sales," Dryburgh said.
Snowbirds who rented in the past are deciding they want to buy here, he explained.
Condo and townhouse sellers were reaping the rewards of the sellers' market in October when the median sale price was $252,500 versus $220,000 in September, up 24.2% from a year ago.
For the sixth consecutive month in October, the median percentage of the original listing price for condos and townhouses was 100%, up 5.4% from the previous year.
For single family homes in October, the median sale price was $329,950, up 27% from a year ago and little-changed from September's $330,000.
And for the eighth consecutive month in October, the median percentage of the original listing price was 100%, up 1.8% from the previous year.
"Inventory is the biggest problem, and now is the time to sell," Dryburgh said.
Inventory for townhouses and condos in October was down to 0.6 months.
"It is dwindling," Dryburgh said.
In September inventory was at 0.7 months. October's inventory represents an 85.7% decrease from a year ago.
Single family home inventory in October was down to a 1.2 month supply, unchanged from September and down 45.5% from the previous October.
The time in which a person signed a contract was quick in October, when the median time was six days, down 87.8% from a year ago.
And the median time in which it took to sell a condo or townhome in October was 45 days, down 51.5% from the previous year when the median time to sell a unit was 92 days.
For single family homes, the median time to contract in October was 10 days, down 50% from a year ago, while the median time to sale was 52 days, down 24.6% from the same time a year ago when it took 69 days.
The bidding wars also continued in October, and the situation is being seen throughout the state, Dryburgh said.
He said one client put a bid on a house that was on the market for one day. By the following day, there were four offers on it.
