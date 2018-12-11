When Cheryl Cunningham moved to Englewood back in 2009 from Cederburg, Wisconsin, she had no idea she would be running one of the biggest consignment shops around.
You see, she owned a sales and service store for 30 years with 20 employees so consignments weren’t exactly in her DNA.
As in all things though, she became a little bored with retirement living so she found a job at a consignment shop here in town. With her background in retail and working with people her niche was set and she set out to learn all she could in the business and found that she was pretty good at it.
So the dye was cast and when the 2,000-square-foot building became available in Eason Plaza she knew the time was right to set out on her own and open her store called Uptown Consignments at 2411 S. McCall Road. Since she opened in June the store has become a Mecca for ladies looking for clothing, shoes, jewelry, purses and accessories.
The first thing she did was find the people that would keep her supplied with inventory.
That she did and in the few months she has been open has lined up over 20 individual cosigners to keep the store at a level of inventory they will surprise you with its depth of stock.
I asked Cheryl, “what stands out as you most popular merchandise?” Without hesitation she said “just look around, I have over 300 different purses with every style, color, size and fabric. Without question I have ladies from all over coming over to look and buy.”
I would have to agree with her I have never seen so many purses in my life.
Matter of fact the whole store just jumps out at you with the amount of inventory displayed in such a way you can’t help but see the racks piled high with the over 3,000 items. One thing I liked was the round racks that are easy to get to rather then the long lines of medal that make it very difficult to see all the inventory especially if you happen to be on the wrong side of the aisle.
Along with that is the fact her husband Jeff refurbished the whole store with woods and paneling to make the interior a clean and easy way to get around that invites you to shop and look with ease.
By the way many of you might know Jeff as he was the secretary for the Eagles for years.
The day I was there was there I would bet there was about 10 ladies walking around the store taking full advantage of the selection that was available. With five employees they were all helped and their questions were answered in a very professional way to make their selections easy and care free.
Matter of fact in the few months Cheryl has been open she estimates she has had about 1,000 customers already.
Cheryl is always looking for new suppliers to keep her inventory fresh and new. If an item is there over 120 days the item is donated to CARE Women’s Shelter or Jesus Loves You Ministry for the Homeless. So with fresh merchandise arriving every day and older merchandise continually being pulled there is always a fresh supply and the store is continuing to change on a regular basis.
Give her a call at 941-460-6581 or email her at uptowm2411@gmail.com.
