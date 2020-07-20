Eighteen of the Charlotte County Public Schools will be offering free breakfast and lunch to all students.
The 18 schools are: Sallie Jones Elementary, Peace River Elementary, Charlotte Harbor Center, Baker Head Start Center, East Elementary, Neil Armstrong Elementary, Punta Gorda Middle, Port Charlotte Middle, Meadow Park Elementary, Port Charlotte High, The Academy, L.A. Ainger Middle, Vineland Elementary, Liberty Elementary, Murdock Middle, Myakka River Elementary, Deep Creek Elementary and Kingsway Elementary.
Through the Community Eligibility Program (CEP), students will be able to receive meals for the upcoming 2020/21 school year. CEP is a federally funded program in which schools qualify as a "community" when the percentage of directly-certified students reaches a certain threshold at a particular school.
Families can apply online for meal benefits at champs.yourcharlotteschools.net. Since all students at one of these 18 schools receive free breakfast and free lunch, an application for meal benefits is not collected from these families.
