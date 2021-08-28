When the expanded Child Tax Credit Act went into effect, local families with children breathed a sigh of relief.
The pandemic caused many to lose their jobs amid inflation that continues to drive up the price of essentials, such as food.
Under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, families with children under 18 who filed tax returns in 2019 and 2020 began receiving money for each child, per month, beginning in July.
Families with children under the age of 5 get $300 per month per child, and for children 6 through 17, the monthly benefit is $250 per child per month, through December.
But Angie Matthiessen, director of the United Way in Charlotte County, cautioned that before parents start to cash those checks, they first should determine whether they might owe the IRS money next tax season if their income has changed from 2020.
“It is important that the community understands this,” she said.
The United Way offers a free tax preparation service under the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to qualified people.
The volunteer preparers last tax season had to go back and amend returns they had earlier finished, because tax laws were changing so quickly, Matthiessen said.
Victor Claar, associate professor of economics of at FGCU’s Lutgert College of Business, spoke of the Child Tax Credit Act.
“Politicians wanted to get money into the hands of families sooner rather than later,” he said.
However, what wasn’t apparent to many at the beginning of the CTC rollout was that some will face having to pay some, or all, of their money back, as it was in reality, their refund paid sooner rather than when they file their taxes.
The second check went out on Aug. 13. Claar said the final check will be issued in December.
But after that, when families file their tax returns, if their 2021 income reaches a higher threshold than in 2020, they might have to pay some of the Child Tax Credit money back, he cautioned.
He said many families’ income probably won’t be significantly different than their 2020 income. But for those whose jobs and income has changed, they probably should not spend all of the money.
Instead, families who are uncertain whether their tax status will have changed by the end of 2021, should save some of the Child Tax Credit money in the event they have to pay back the IRS, Claar advised.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.