The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is implementing a pre-arrest diversion program starting Saturday.
What it does:
Law enforcement will now have the ability to offer diversion for adults who committed a low-level offense, along with no prior record, to avoid obtaining an arrest record. Participants will have to fulfill specified intervention obligations, such as education courses, and community service to complete the program.
The background:
During the 2018 legislative session, a law gave authority for counties to implement adult pre-arrest diversion programs. In 2016, there were 481 first-time adult offenders. Of these, 137 were charged with qualifying misdemeanors.
Why this matters:
”The truth of the matter is that good people can make mistakes,” states Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. “This program would allow for the adult violator of a qualifying misdemeanor to answer for their actions without the stigma of having an arrest record that could follow them their entire adult life.”
The program also provides law enforcement an alternative to in-custody arrest.
“This will keep qualifying individuals from going through the jail and court system, thus saving taxpayer dollars,” Prummell said.
The Punta Gorda Police Department is also participating, along with the State Attorney’s Office, the Office of the Public Defender and the Charlotte County Clerk of Court.
Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis said that though the program ensures these adults will avoid criminal records, they will “still receive swift consequences and education that will help curtail future criminal behavior.”
“This program will also ensure that victims of crimes receive proper restoration in a timely manner,” she added.
What crimes qualify:
- Assault (Non-Domestic)
- Battery (Non-Domestic)
- Breach of Peace
- Criminal Mischief (misdemeanor)
- Disorderly Conduct
- Petit Theft/Retail Theft
- Possession of Alcohol under 21 years of age
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams
- Trespassing
- Violation of County Ordinance
- Qualifying misdemeanors are not limited to this list.
