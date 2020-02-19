The U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Florida can't keep convicted felons from registering to vote because of unpaid fines and fees.
The court deemed a state law passed last year, SB 7066, unconstitutional. The law requires people with past felony convictions to pay fines, fees and restitution before they register to vote.
SB 7066 came after Amendment 4 was passed in 2018, which restored the right to vote for over 1.4 million residents who had completed their sentences for felony convictions.
After the bill was signed into law, the Southern Poverty Law Center, or SPLC, filed a federal lawsuit about how this required payment is an "unconstitutional poll tax and discriminates against people based on their wealth," the SPLC states on its website.
"My family and I worked very hard to get the right for a certain class of felons to be able to vote again after they had finished their sentencing," said Port Charlotte resident Robert McDuffie, a convicted felon who collected 5,000 local signatures for this amendment.
The legal financial obligations requirement "punishes those who cannot pay more harshly than those who can — and does so by continuing to deny them access to the ballot box," the court stated in its ruling Wednesday.
"We are very pleased with this ruling - as it is the correct one and reflects the will of the voters and the intent of the petition," McDuffie said. "We are grateful to the local supervisor of elections (Paul Stamoulis) who has allowed many hundreds of ex-felons to register to vote with their party of choice — while the state Legislature was busy trying to cloud the amendment and the will of the people."
"Charlotte County has, and always will, follow the law," Stamoulis said. Stamoulis was unable to immediately comment on how many people this ruling could affect.
The amendment went into effect Jan. 8, 2019. As of March 28, 2019, 70 felons or former felons had registered to vote in Charlotte County, according to numbers previously provided by Stamoulis' office.
Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner did not immediately respond to the Sun's request for comment.
McDuffie's right to vote has been restored, and he said he is planning to vote in the upcoming elections for President Donald Trump.
