Despite a “Sorry. We’re closed.” sign on the door, customers were still trying to check out the merchandise at Creations at the Village on Tuesday at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda.
The art consignment store is just one of three shops on their way out of Fishville (1200 W. Retta Esplanade) going into the summer.
Bitz of Glitz, a jewelry store, is closing at the end of the month, according to employees. Owners of the store could not be reached for comment last week.
For Courtyard Boutique, a clothing store, the owners have decided to retire, closing at the end of May.
“I feel sad because of my artists,” said Nina Sedule-Ross, owner of Creations. “But it’s just a chapter in my life that is kind of going to be different and I’m hoping to open somewhere else.”
Sedule-Ross has owned the shop in the northern section of Fishville for six years.
Julie Schoettlie of Punta Gorda stopped by Creations on Tuesday after seeing all the art in the window and on the walls inside.
“It makes me sad that they are closing,” Schoettlie said. “My husband and I just moved here and built a house. Now we are in the decorating phase and I came in seeing all this fabulous art and now it’s all going away because the store won’t be here.”
Creations and Bitz of Glitz were both on monthly leases, according to Fishville General Manager Patti Allen.
“(Both shops) have been month-to-month tenants for some time,” Allen said. “They will close now that (tourist) season is over, and a new exciting tenant owned and operated by a Punta Gorda native will be announced shortly.”
The new tenant will occupy the entire building where both shops are leaving, according to Allen.
“All these changes will enhance the flavor of (our) shops and boutiques (that) visitors and residents have come to expect each time they visit Fishermen’s Village,” Allen said. “We are fortunate to still have many of the original tenants who signed leases with Fishermen’s Village when we opened in 1980.”
Courtyard owners Susan McDonald, 77, and her husband Jack, 84, have been with Fishville for around 35 years. They’ve been in the retail business even longer and owned shops in Punta Gorda and Minnesota.
“It’s been a good journey (at Fishville) and we made a good living and now it’s time to play,” Susan said. “We are long overdue to retire but we had so much fun working in the business and knowing the salesman ... it’s hard to give up.”
Change has been a consistent theme at Fishermen’s Village in recent years.
Renovations are ongoing and will continue throughout the year, according to Allen.
“Renovations of our Villa Vacation rentals on the second level of Fishermen’s Village are well underway now that the permits have been issued for the remodel of each of the 47 units,” Allen said.
The work is being done without a settlement from parent company ATA Fishville’s insurance carrier from the damage caused by Hurricane Irma, according to Allen.
“We expect the first group of units to be open for occupancy this summer with all of them ready for occupancy for next season,” Allen said.
There are plans to continue the surface work, or “pavers,” around and through the interior of Fishermen’s Village with that work tentatively scheduled for the month of July.
“We feel certain these changes and additions will be embraced by our community,” Allen said.
Since Fishville began its renovations, a center courtyard was built, upgrades were made to the public restrooms, the Harborwalk has been reinforced and made pedestrian-friendly to showcase the marina and viewing areas of Charlotte Harbor.
As of early last week, the north access ramp leading to the entrance of Harpoon Harry’s remained under construction and the ramp was closed.
