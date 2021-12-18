Sophie Landry

Sophie Landry, advertising associate

Sophie Landry has worked at The Daily Sun for just three months as of late December, but already she's proven to be an able advertising associate.

Landry is the Employee of the Month for November; she came here "fresh out of college," she said. 

A graduate of Pace University where she received her marketing degree, Landry worked in New York prior to moving to Charlotte County.

She was living in Brooklyn and had an hour commute to get into New York City, where her university and job internships were located.

Now, "I live 10 minutes down the road," Landry said, smiling.

Her work experience while attending Pace reads like an experienced pro's resume.

She admitted she "did some cool internships," including working for a small fashion magazine, a big marketing research company on 42nd Street, and for a firm in Soho.

After graduation, Landry worked at several jobs but realized the cost of living was very high.

So, she decided to apply for a job in Florida, as she is from Sarasota.

"I actually got an email about a Punta Gorda job fair; I went to it the last day of August," she said.

Interviewed by The Daily Sun employee Lissa Craig Ford, Landry was offered the position of advertising associate.

She said she particularly likes "the team here — they're very easy to work with."

Also, "I'm looking forward to working more with digital advertising and targeted emails and videos, as that's the direction we're headed."

In her spare time Landry has varied interests. She is an acoustic guitarist and songwriter. She said her pop-like original songs "are a way of journaling."

She also does yoga every day.

Recently, Landry was chosen to work on a project involving Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce members, which she found very rewarding, she said.

