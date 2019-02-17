She’s an elite level athlete, having represented her native country in international competition, playing professionally in North America, Europe and Asia.
Charlotta Sorenstam owns wins on the LPGA and LPGA Korea tours, and she was the featured professional golfer Friday for the 40th edition of the Powder Puff Charity Classic at The Golf Links of Charlotte Harbor, a tournament to benefit Tidewell Hospice.
“I heard about the tournament a few months ago from Mark Faulkner (The Golf Links of Charlotte Harbor’s PGA professional),” said Sorenstam, who played collegiately at the University of Texas. “He’s such a great guy. He asked me if I wanted to play, and I said, ‘For the cause and you, I’ll do it.’”
The LPGA winner’s Sorenstam Academy has been based at Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club in North Port for the past year, although she does work with golfers at The Golf Links at Charlotte Harbor.
However, she continues to work with a number of golfers who have been students of hers for several years, many who had improved their game through Sorenstam’s instruction at the Annika Academy, that had been run by her sister, Hall-of-Famer Annika Sorenstam, where Charlotta served in the capacity as Director of Golf Operations and as the head teaching professional.
A number of her students travel to the area to continue working with Sorenstam, some from as far away as Canada, and others from within the state.
“Hopefully, I can get some of the students that I worked with before at the Annika Academy that are currently on the Symmetra or the LPGA tour,” said Sorenstam, who represented Europe in the 1998 Solheim Cup. “They just need to know where I am. And hopefully, when we get the academy building, I’ll have the technology because that will lure all the tour players to come in because they love those things.”
Sorenstam’s approach to the sport is holistic, not focusing on any one specific area, but working with her students on improving their entire game, including mental steadiness and course management.
Sorenstam understands those problems that are endemic to the sport that are a result of an injury, having overcome adversity herself, recovering from lower back issues and making a successful return to the LPGA tour. Her experiences allow her to be able to relate to golfers who have sustained similar injuries.
“If I see any physical limitations, there are some stretching or strengthening exercises for them to do that will help them with their swing,” said Sorenstam, who won the Standard Register PING tournament in 2000. “Because if you can’t physically do what you want to do or need to do, we’ll see if they’re physically able to and maybe strengthen it. So that can help as well.
“It’s really been an eye opener to me to modify the movement, and yet still play golf, which is what we all want to do, because we love this game,” said Sorenstam. “If the doctor says, ‘No.’ that’s one thing, If you’re just in pain generally, and want to get out there, there are ways you can come around it.”
But it’s the receptiveness and acknowledgement she receives from her students, when the adjustments they make to their game improve their golf scores, that brings an incredible amount of satisfaction.
“I love the reaction I get,” said Sorenstam. “They say, ‘I’ve never been able to do that. I’ve been trying for so many years, and now I can do it. It’s so much simpler than I thought.’ I love the feedback. It’s very gratifying.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.