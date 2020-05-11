SOUTH GULF COVE — The Conservancy and Community Trust of South Gulf Cove is organizing a food drive to support the food bank at Englewood Helping Hand.
The drive will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the South Gulf Cove Park/Boat Ramp, 10150 Amicola St., Port Charlotte, (South Gulf Cove).
Donations can be received by car or boat drive-through.
Organizers are asking everyone to consider donating non-expired, non-perishable canned goods, cleaning supplies, toiletries and money. Food items needed include peanut butter, jelly, tuna (pouches or cans), dry pasta, spaghetti sauce, cereal, drinks and drink mixes, granola bars and trail mixes, rice, canned beans and pasta meals, soups. Hygiene items include antibacterial wipes, soap, hand sanitizer, shampoo, toilet paper and paper towels.
Helping Hand is a small, local nonprofit food bank that is seeing high numbers of people who need items from their pantry, due to loss of wages because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Postal Carriers food drive, which helps local pantries stock up through the summer each year, has been canceled due to safety concerns connected to the virus.
Monetary donations are tax-deductible. To receive a contribution receipt, make your check payable to the CCT of SGC. If you are unable to participate on that date, checks can be submitted to CCT, P.O. Box 453, Placida, FL 33946.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.