South Jones Loop at the Alligator Creek south branch culvert will be closed Sept. 23 until Oct. 21.
This closure is required for major repairs and improvements, according to information from Charlotte County.
Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
For more information contact Tracy Doherty at 941-575-3643 or Tracy.Doherty@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
In other traffic news...
Loveland Boulevard between Agar Avenue and Harold Avenue will have lane closures from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., through Oct. 4.
Travelers will experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic, temporary delays and/or detours within the construction areas and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
