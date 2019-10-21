SOUTH VENICE — A South Venice man was arrested for possession of child pornography.
Bernard Jerrod Smolow, 52, 5000 block of Seagrass Drive in the Southwood subdivision, had downloaded child pornography to his residence and place of business in Venice during the summer, according to authorities.
It’s the latest arrest due to cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which monitors access to known child pornography or erotic images on certain websites.
Smolow admitted to detectives that he viewed the three images, but stated he had difficulty ascertaining the age of the girls, according to authorities.
A search warrant was executed on Bernard’s business and several compact discs with child porn on them were recovered from his work desk. In addition, 50 more images of non-illegal child erotica and what investigators termed “age difficult images” were located.
Smolow was arrested Friday. He is charged with 21 counts of possession of obscene material depicting sex by a child. Bond was set at $35,000.
According to a Sarasota County court record, Smolow requested a public defender, in part due to loans on his home and vehicle being “under water.” The request was granted, then overruled.
