Dai Vu owns and runs the new Essence Nail Spa in Port Charlotte that opened June 3. To him, customers are like family. He says he knows all his clients’ names.
Q.) How many employees do you have?
A.) We have twelve.
Q.) What is your most popular service?
A.) I would have to say our acrylic nails and our pedicures are just as popular (as other services)
Q.) What’s the hardest part about your business?
A.) Not being there for my family. Maximizing my time is challenging as well.
Q.) What sets you apart from other businesses?
A.) I care about everything... from products to customer service. I remember all of my clients by name. Our spa has a real family feel to it.
Q.) What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?
A.) Believe in yourself. Remember your hard work will pay off.
Q.) What’s the future hold for your business?
A.) We would like to branch out more towards facial and eye lash extensions as well as micro-blading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.