More than 150 pickleball players turned out to play the fastest growing sport in the nation Wednesday morning at Gilchrist Park. All eight courts were brimming with activity.
Players of all levels, who participate routinely were among those playing, but it was also an opportunity to share the sport with family and friends who were in town to celebrate the holidays.
Pickleball is an outstanding way to burn off those extra calories, one seems to pack on during the holiday season, making it an ideal recreational activity. The depth of the participation Wednesday morning featured players of all ages and levels. There are tangible and intangible benefits the players reap by taking part in the paddle sport.
“You have the grandparents, the parents and you have the children and the grandchildren playing against each other and being very competitive,” said Dave Fox, PicklePlex board member. “You can be competitive at home playing cards But for them to go out and be active and to be the way they are, that’s a good thing.”
Wednesday morning’s play featured local coaches, an Olympic athlete and kids. The touching of the graphite paddles by players at the end of each match is symbolic of the intense bond shared by players within the community.
“It’s a fun sport, it’s very competitive, everyone is always slapping hands at the end of the game, win or lose, it doesn’t matter,” said Fox. “It keeps you fit through the exercise, and even though you may have played a bad game, you’ve still won. And then the next game, you might go back out and you might lose, you go right back out and you might win against the same people.”
Pam Morgan loves to play and watch the sport. Her experience playing pickleball has served as an invaluable resource. However, it’s the camaraderie that she loves.
“It’s the best community you could possibly have,” said Morgan. “If you want to get good, you need some lessons and you need to play a lot. You could come down here and not play for six months, pick it right up and just enjoy the game. The whole atmosphere is beautiful.”
