A hometown kid, Rays' Zunino a sponge in new clubhouse
When Rays catcher Mike Zunino found out he had been traded from Seattle, where he spent the first six years of his career, the first thing he did was call the Rays to get as much film on their pitchers as he could.
Before he could even get on a plane to the Sunshine State, he went to work dissecting the Tampa Bay staff, learning their individual tendencies and styles.
“There are a lot of names to learn,” Zunino said. “With six years in Seattle, you have your handful of guys that you know. You don’t really have to think twice about it. But when you come in here, besides facing guys, you have to see what they like to go to, what they use.
“And obviously the coaching staff here is very intelligent with that, so I had to pick their brains. I just wanted to go in with a little bit of an idea of what guys had before stuff really started to pick up.”
That’s something that has stood out with his new teammates. Reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell said that’s not something you get with every catcher.
“It’s different for every catcher. For him, he’s very into it,” Snell said. “I’m very comfortable talking with him. He’s very open, which is awesome to see. It feels like we’ve known each other for a while the way that we talk. For him to come in here on a new team — a brand new team because he’s only played for the Mariners — and be as open and outgoing as he is right away is awesome to see.”
The idea of being traded has crossed the mind of virtually every professional athlete; it’s just part of the business as they say.
But it’s different when it actually happens.
The 27-year-old catcher, who hit .201 with 20 home runs in 2018, got a whiff of the trade from his wife, and within 12 hours he was a Ray. It was a bit of a shock, but the destination couldn’t have been better.
Zunino, a product of Mariner High School in Cape Coral 30 miles south of Charlotte Sports Park, was more than happy to come home after six years on the west coast.
“There’s a lot that goes into packing for eight months for the season going out to Arizona or Seattle,” he said. “You don’t realize until you get back here how little you see family. It’s only been a couple weeks and it’s just so relaxed. You can see familiar faces whenever you want to and it gives an ease to be back home. It makes it that much more enjoyable to come to the field every day when you know you get to go home and relax.
“It was six years over there and I’m incredibly grateful for it. But of all teams to come to, to come here is truly a blessing. You’re always excited for new chapters in your life. To come over here with such a young, talented team that’s so energetic, it’s gonna be fun for me.”
It’s more than just seeing family and friends. Three time zones away, when he got home from even a mid-afternoon game, his family back here in Florida were already asleep.
“By the time you’re ready to talk to them, they’re already heading to bed,” Zunino said. “It will be nice to see familiar faces throughout the year. It should bring a little bit more chill atmosphere to the season.”
Now a few weeks into spring ball, things are starting to click between Zunino and his new staff. He didn’t have to do much to gain the respect of the clubhouse.
“What got me is he came in super prepared,” pitcher Ryne Stanek said. “He learned what everybody had before he came in and talked to everybody. His desire to make a good rapport with us was huge because if the pitcher and catcher aren’t on the same page, it’s a recipe for things to go wrong. The fact that he’s so willing and puts an emphasis on trying to do that, it speaks volumes to what he’s gonna bring to our staff.”
Arguably the biggest difference between the Mariners and Rays is the use of “the opener” strategy. Zunino will see more arms this season than he’s used to, but he says it’s just a minor mindset adjustment.
He says the talent of those bullpen arms will speak for itself.
“To me you’ve gotta take it as if it’s the sixth or seventh inning. with the game on the line,” Zunino said.
“We’re bringing in a reliever that we feel is a good matchup against the top half of the order, that’s how you have to look at it. We’re just trying to put our team in the best situation to get those three outs and hand the ball over to the next guy.
“Everyone’s got great stuff that I’ve caught. The amount of arms here is unbelievable. I just think the ability of some of the young guys — Diego Castilla, Ryan Stanek — these young guys that have power arms, but are filling the zone up. To see them throw secondary stuff in for the strikes let alone the power fastball they have, guys like that in the back half of the bullpen are gonna pay huge dividends for us.”
Email Jacob Hoag at jacob.hoag@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJacobHoag.
