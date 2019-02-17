Rays pitcher Blake Snell is in somewhat unfamiliar territory.
After navigating his first full season in the big leagues, winning a franchise record 21 games, he now has to handle the expectations of entering spring training as the reigning AL Cy young winner.
Even so, he doesn’t plan on changing up his mindset or routine. He enjoyed his run in 2018, but he’s trying not to buy into the hype just yet.
“I’m honestly more relaxed,” Snell said Wednesday. “I think it’s a nice individual award, but it took a team to help me get there. It’s the same thing this year, I’m gonna need these guys to help me. We gotta lean on each other. I don’t feel any pressure. I just keep focusing on I just have to get better and I think that allows me to stay calm and relaxed.
“Every year I’m more motivated,” he added. “I feel I get more and more excited, too. I feel like I gained a lot of ground last year to be excited about, but also still knowing I have a lot of work to do to get to where I want to be at the end of the day.”
Even after finishing the year as the league’s top pitcher — leading the AL in ERA (1.89) and wins — Snell knows that isn’t his peak.
Throughout the offseason and during the first week of camp, Snell has maintained his desire to improve on every aspect of his game.
More specifically:
“Being able to go deeper into games is something that I want to focus on,” Snell said. “Consistency in the strike zone, it needs to be better. … I think those two go hand in hand. And it will help me be a lot better.”
His drive is something Rays manager Kevin Cash hopes will permeate through the clubhouse. Though Snell has reached the pinnacle individually, Cash has little reason to believe it will affect his pitcher’s competitive spirit.
“Knowing Blake Snell the last couple years, he’s been pretty consistent the way he’s carried himself in the clubhouse,” Cash told the Tampa Bay Times. “I thought he really handled some difficult situations really well last year, maturely. He chose to kind of let other people do his talking. The maturity he has shown throughout the course of the year was pretty remarkable.”
This year will be a new type of learning curve for Snell. On top of having a target on his back for opposing hitters, he will have to continue to carry the pressure of being one of the league’s top pitchers, whether he feels it or not.
He’ll also be matched up with the opposing team’s ace more often than not.
But is he worried? Nah.
He has faith that he can beat out their top ace and let the guys behind him take care of the rest.
“I like our starting staff, so you can match up all you want,” he said. “We’ve got guys that can throw just as well. If they wanna match up, have fun with it.”
