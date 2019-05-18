The Angels scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning in taking a 9-6 victory over the Brewers Wednesday night in Port Charlotte Little League major division playoff action. The victory at the Herald Avenue complex put the Angels in the championship game Monday night.
The Angels (4-0 in playoff action) trailed the Brewers 5-4 entering the fifth inning. But A.J. Mullins slammed a triple to right field with two outs that scored three base runners. A throw back to the infield got away and Mullins scored to give the Angels an 8-5 edge. Brock Budreau slammed a triple and then scored on a passed ball to give his team a 9-5 lead. The Brewers scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, but they couldn’t get any more runs after that.
Mullins was the starting pitcher for the winners and went two innings. Darren Pyle pitched the next two innings and Budreau pitched the last two innings to seal the victory for the Angels.
“The big key for us tonight was we got our bats going,” said Angeles manager Brian Budreau. “That woke us up.”
The Brewers edged the Angels for first place in the regular season, but all the games were competitive.
Alex Paxton, who has been a strong pitcher for the Brewers all season, pitched 5 1/3 innings for his team. Karsen Barghausen finished up.
“They (the Angels) got some good hits off us,” said Brewers manager Jason Meritz. “We are 11-5 overall and 1-1 in the playoffs but it’s not over yet.”
The Brewers were scheduled to play the Yankees at 6:30 p.m. Friday with the winners advancing to the championship Monday night against the Angels. If the Angels win that game, they will be the champions. If they lose, there will be a second game to decide the championship, probably Wednesday. Following the league championship game, there will be a short break before the all-stars teams prepare for the District 9 tournament.
The 10-12 all-star tournament will be played at several places in the Lee County-Port Charlotte area.
