The Angels capped a strong season by defeating a surprising Yankees team, 10-3, in the Port Charlotte Little League major division championship game Monday night at the Harold Avenue complex.
A.J. Mullins and Brock Budreau pitched for the winners and held the Yankees down while the winners broke loose at the plate. Mullins had a big night with two doubles and an RBI. Caleb Mellott added a triple and Wesley Patterson belted a double for the Angels.
The Yankees fell behind early at 3-0 with some mistakes but came back to close the gap to 3-2, before the Angels pulled away for the victory. Camden Reed had two hits and Braden Leahy added a triple for the Yankees. The game ended with rain.
The Brewers edged the Angels for first place in the regular season, but all the games were competitive. The Yankees were second and the Red Sox fourth in the regular division.
The playoff victories marked a strong finish for the Angels. They topped the Brewers 9-6 in the playoffs May 15 and also defeated the Brewers in the final regular-season game. The Yankees upset the Brewers last Friday, but proved to be no match for the Angels.
"We got better as the season went along," said Angels manager Brian Budreau. "The kids practiced hard and came together as a team. We hit the ball well, and our pitching and defense also improved."
Now the District 9 all-star season is on the horizon for Port Charlotte's Little League teams. There are the 10-12, 9-10 and junior divisions. Practices begin June 1 and team rosters will be announced on the same date. The all-star managers and coaches could be named before then. The 9 Strong division playoffs (all nine-year olds) have already been played. The 10-12 all-star tournament will be played at several locations in the Lee County-Port Charlotte area.
Some of the games will likely be played at the Harold Avenue complex.
